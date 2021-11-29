Theodora pleases

Theodora pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 29) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Sentinel (Nadeem), Lord Vader (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Candescent Star (Zeeshan), Blaine (rb) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Kinnara (C. Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. So Splendid (rb), Mariella (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Both were level.

1000m: World Is One (Zameer) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well.

1200m: Theodora (Kirtish), Minx (Mosin) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: 2/y/o Divine Thoughts (Daman), Sparkling Glory (rb) and Marine Girl (Zameer) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. First and second names finished three lengths ahead of the last name. Sunrise Ruby (rb), 2/y/o Mighty Wings (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Alpha Gene (Shelar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Urged. Supreme Being (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Eyes On The Pride (Nadeem), Crowning Jewel (Bhawani) 1-11, 600/43. They were easy.

Noted on November 28:

Sand track.

600m: Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 39. Easy. Allauddin Khilji (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Treasure Gold (Kaviraj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/42. Easy. Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Seminole (P. Shinde), Empower (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39.

Mock race — race track:

1200m: Lex Luthor (Zervan), Emrys (Kaviraj), Sun Gold (Kirtish), Genau (Nadeem), Tail Event (Zeeshan), Mandeville (Chouhan), Remus (P. Vinod) and Sharareh (Parmar) 1-11, 600/35. 1/2, 3 and 6. Lex Luthor won the race pillar to post. Emrys, who was racing fifth till the bend came with rapid strides to finish an impressive second.

Noted on November 27:

800m: Fortune Teller (Rupesh), Sky Hawk (Zameer) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.