Theodora, Miracle, Zuccarelli and Medora impress

Theodora, Miracle, Zuccarelli and Medora impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 7) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Tristar (rb) 37.5. Moved well.

800m: Anointed (T.S. Jodha), Pleiades (P. Shinde) 55, 600/40.5. They were easy. Airmax (Zeeshan), Feel Lucky (rb) 54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Dragoness (Parmar) 55.5, 600/41. Easy. Red Riot (rb), Nord (rb) 54, 600/41. Pair level. Winter (T.S. Jodha), Empower (P. Shinde) 53, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Good. Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 53.5, 600/39.5. They moved together freely. Fast Rain (rb), Pure (Parmar) 53, 600/39. They were urged and ended level.

1000m: Enlightened (P. Shinde), Commandment (T.S. Jodha) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Tarzan (Kaviraj) 1600/600m 1-8. Moved freely. North Star (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Shaped well.

1200m: Aah Bella (Hamir), Leto (Shelar) 1-23.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Sultan Suleiman (Daman) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape.

1400m: Lord And Master (Chouhan), Spinoza (Mosin) 1-37, 1200/1-21.5, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Theodora (Kirtish), Miracle (Chouhan) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved impressively. Alluring Silver (Kirtish), Seasons Greetings (Kaviraj) 1-36.5, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Medora (Chouhan), Emerald (Mosin) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and comfortably finished three lengths ahead. Former retains form.

1600m: Zuccarelli (Chouhan), Exotique (Mosin) 1-50, 1400/1-34.5, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former who made up six lengths was well in hand and finished level. Lord Byron (Chouhan), El Patron (Kirtish) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.


