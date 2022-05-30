The Sovereign Orb, Dangerous, De Villiers and Prince Abir impress

The Sovereign Orb, Dangerous, De Villiers and Prince Abir impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 30).

Outer sand:

600m: Arcana (Khurshad) 46.5. Easy.

1000m: Schafenberg (Indrajeet) 1-13, 600/43. Moved well. Bellator (rb) 1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Rapidus (Vivek) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Twilight Tornado (Nikil N), Devils Magic (Arul) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. The Sovereign Orb (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In fine condition. Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Dangerous (D.S. Daman) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display. Daianne (Vishal B) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. De Velliers (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased.