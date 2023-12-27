ADVERTISEMENT

The Protector and It’s My Time impress

December 27, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

The Protector and It’s My Time impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 27) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Nolan (R. Ajinkya) 41. Easy. 2/y/o Connexion (H. Gore) 40. Moved freely. Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Pure For Sure (S. Kamble), 2/y/o Tenth Star/Sans Prix (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Lord And Master (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Wanderlust (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Outlander (S.J. Sunil), Nelson River (R. Ajinkya) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. King’s Retreat (Chouhan), Fontana (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. They were easy. The Protector (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed. Dyf (M.S. Deora), Golden Kingdom (Santosh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished six lengths ahead.Supreme Spirit (C.S. Jodha), King Marco (V. Bunde) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Both were level.

1200m: It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased.

1600m: Impunity (C. Umesh) 1-56, 600/45. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/os Redouble (S.J. Sunil), Tijuana (H. Gore) 1-14, 800/57, 600/42. Both jumped out well.

2/y/o Pamchavan (V. Bunde), Away She Goes (Saba) and 2/y/o Perfect Light (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Trio was urged and finished in close order. Flying Visit (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

Noted on December 26.

Inner sand.

1400m: Chopin (C. Umesh) 1-42, 600/43. Easy.

1600m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US