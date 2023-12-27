The Protector and It’s My Time impress

December 27, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Mumbai

The Protector and It’s My Time impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 27) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Nolan (R. Ajinkya) 41. Easy. 2/y/o Connexion (H. Gore) 40. Moved freely. Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Pure For Sure (S. Kamble), 2/y/o Tenth Star/Sans Prix (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Lord And Master (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Wanderlust (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Outlander (S.J. Sunil), Nelson River (R. Ajinkya) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. King’s Retreat (Chouhan), Fontana (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. They were easy. The Protector (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed. Dyf (M.S. Deora), Golden Kingdom (Santosh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished six lengths ahead.Supreme Spirit (C.S. Jodha), King Marco (V. Bunde) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Both were level.

1200m: It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased.

1600m: Impunity (C. Umesh) 1-56, 600/45. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/os Redouble (S.J. Sunil), Tijuana (H. Gore) 1-14, 800/57, 600/42. Both jumped out well.

2/y/o Pamchavan (V. Bunde), Away She Goes (Saba) and 2/y/o Perfect Light (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Trio was urged and finished in close order. Flying Visit (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

Noted on December 26.

Inner sand.

1400m: Chopin (C. Umesh) 1-42, 600/43. Easy.

1600m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved freely.

