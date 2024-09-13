ADVERTISEMENT

The Perfect Choice and Galahad shine

Updated - September 13, 2024 06:11 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Perfect Choice and Galahad shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 13).

Inner sand:

1200m: Irish Rockstar (Antony) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Super Marvella (rb) 46. Moved freely. Invincible (Rajesh K) 45. In fine trim. Stentorian (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: The Perfect Choice (Sai Kiran) 1-11, 600/41.5. Fit for the fray. Sea Jack (Saddam H) 1-15.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Galahad (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display.

