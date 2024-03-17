March 17, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Mumbai

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s colt The Panther should score over his rivals in the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders’ Juvenile Colts’ Championship, while trainer Malesh Narredu’s filly Running Star, who ran second in her last start, should make amends in the Forbes Breeders’ Juvenile Fillies’ Championship, the two stellar attractions of the Sunday’s (Mar. 17) evening races here. There will be no false rails.

1. PRONTO PRONTO TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 4.30 p.m.: 1. Geographique (2) Neeraj 59, 2. Truly Epic (1) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Flaming Lamborgini (4) Mustakim 55.5 and 4. Vincent Van Gogh (3) P. Trevor 54.

1. GÉOGRAPHIQUE

2. J. RUSTOMJI SOPARIVALA TROPHY (1,000m), (Term) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 5.00: 1. Celestial (2) P.S. Chouhan 56, 2. Fast Approach (5) P. Trevor 56, 3. Flashman (10) T.S. Jodha 56, 4. Turn And Burn (8) Parmar 56, 5. Melody In Motion (11) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 6. Memphis (3) Neeraj 54.5, 7. Miss Magic (4) Merchant 54.5, 8. Regoli (1) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 9. Star Of Asia (7) Mustakim 54.5, 10. Touch Of Gold (9) Santosh 54.5 and 11. Trigger (6) S. Saqlain 54.5.

1. FAST APPROACH, 2. TRIGGER, 3. STAR OF ASIA

3. SHAPOORJI PALLONJI BREEDERS’ JUVENILE COLTS’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr. 3), (1600m) (Terms), Indian Colts and Geldings, 3-y-o only — 5.30: 1. Break Point (7) R. Ajinkya 57, 2. Gambino (1) Neeraj 57, 3. The Panther (3) P. Trevor 57, 4. Desert Classic (6) Akshay Kumar 54, 5. Divine Hope (2) S. Saqlain 54, 6. Pamchavan (5) C.S. Jodha 54 and 7. Ready To Rumble (4) Parmar 54.

1. THE PANTHER, 2. BREAK POINT, 3. GAMBINO

4. FORBES BREEDERS’ JUVENILE FILLIES’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), Indian Fillies, 3-y-o only — 6.00: 1. Earth (10) Akshay Kumar 57, 2. Running Star (6) Yash Narredu 57. 3. Spanish Eyes (4) P. Trevor 57, 4. Aafreen (1) Neeraj 54, 5. Come September (5) Mustakim 54, 6. Doctor Dolly (2) S. Saqlain 54, 7. Perfect Light (7) C.S. Jodha 54, 8. Pyrite (3) Vivek G 54, 9. Serengeti (9) S. Kamble 54 and 10. Superluminal (8) Dashrath 54.

1. RUNNING STAR, 2. EARTH, 3. SPANISH EYES

5. J.P. VAZIFDAR CUP (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 6.30: 1. Raffaello (5) Akshay Kumar 59, 2. Bubbly Boy (1) Yash Narredu 56, 3. Zarak (4) K. Nazil 55, 4. Django (3) T.S. Jodha 51.5, 5. Beyond Measure (6) M.S. Deora 49 and 6. Hooves Of Thunder (2) P. Dhebe 49.

1. RAFFAELLO, 2. BUBBLY BOY

6. LAHINCH TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 7.00: 1. Walter (6) R. Ajinkya 61, 2. Ashford (8) P. Vinod 60.5, 3. Marmaris (2) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 4. Prince O’ War (7) M.S. Deora 59.5, 5. Esfir (5) H. Gore 58.5, 6. Spirit Bay (3) C.S. Jodha 55, 7. High Spirit (4) Mustakim 51.5, 8. Toofaan (1) S. Saqlain 51.5 and 9. Spiritual Rock (9) V. Bunde 51.

1. ESFIR, 2. WALTER, 3. MARMARIS

7. MOGADISHU TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 7.30: 1. Pure For Sure (6) M.S. Deora 59.5, 2. Goddes Of Dawn (5) Neeraj 57.5, 3. Animous (7) Bhawani 56, 4. Fidato (10) Mustakim 56, 5. Mighty Thunder (9) S. Saba 55, 6. Ristretto (4) P. Shinde 54.5, 7. Arbitrage (1) H. Gore 54, 8. Malet Spring (3) H.M. Akshay 53, 9. Street Sense (8) S. Saqlain 52.5 and 10. Yarmouth (2) Merchant 52.5.

1. PURE FOR SURE, 2. GODDES OF DAWN, 3. MALET SPRING

Day’s Best: THE PANTHER

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

