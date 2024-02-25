February 25, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Mumbai

The Panther and Dash should fight out the finish of the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Feb. 25) evening races.

There will be no false rails.

1. DR. GOOLAM E. VAHANVATI TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.00: 1. Treasure Gold (6) Imran Chisty 60.5, 2. El Greco (3) C. Umesh 57.5, 3. Christophany (13) Antony Raj S 57, 4. Scorcese (4) C.S. Jodha 57, 5. Rush (11) S. Sunil 56, 6. Winter Agenda (1) M.S. Deora 56, 7. Whatsinaname (7) Parmar 55, 8. Lion King (10) Santosh G 54, 9. Stunning Visual (8) K. Nazil 54, 10. Madras Cheque (14) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 11. Freinds First (15) P. Vinod 53, 12. Yarmouth (12) Merchant 52.5, 13. Mazal (9) Neeraj 52, 14. Walter (2) S. Amit 51.5 and 15. Divine Intuition (5) P. Dhebe 50.

1. EL GRECO, 2. CHRISTOPHANY, 3. MAZAL

2. MYSTICAL TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 4.30: 1. Regal Command (2) R. Ajinkya 59, 2. Gangster (4) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 3. Exuma (5) Parmar 54, 4. Giant King (1) Yash Narredu 53.5 and 5. Multiverse (3) Neeraj 51.

1. EXUMA, 2. REGAL COMMAND

3. KUMAR R. DALAL GOLD TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 5.00: 1. Pride’s Angel (8) Antony Raj S 59, 2. Geographique (5) Neeraj 58, 3. Arbaian Queen (2) M.S. Deora 57, 4. Scaramanga (1) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 5. Vincent Van Gogh (3) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 6. Rambler (9) P. Trevor 54, 7. Alpine Star (6) Mustakim 53, 8. Raffaello (10) H. Gore 52.5, 9. Murwara Princess (4) Merchant 52 and 10. Own Voice (7) S. Amit 51.

1. GEOGRAPHIQUE, 2. SCARAMANGA, 3. ARABIAN QUEEN

4. INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LTD. TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 5.30: 1. Flashman (3) T.S. Jodha 56, 2. Lord Eric (13) Antony Raj S 56, 3. Quicker (14) Kiran Naidu 56, 4. Sands Of Dubai (10) M.S. Deora 56, 5. Shambala (9) Imran Chisty 56, 6. Zarkan (12) S. Zervan 56, 7. Dazzling Duchess (7) Vivek G 54.5, 8. Deo Volente (5) H. Gore 54.5, 9. Gypsy Soul (2) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 10. Mumtaz (1) P. Trevor 54.5, 11. Ocean (8) Neeraj 54.5, 12. Raise The Stakes (6) Mustakim 54.5, 13. Stellato (4) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 14. Touch Of Gold (11) Santosh G 54.5.

1. MUMTAZ, 2. LORD ERIC, 3. RAISE THE STAKES

5. POONAWALLA BREEDERS’ MULTI-MILLION (Gr. 1) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 6.00: 1. Dash (11) Yash Narredu 56, 2. FLight On (6) Antony Raj S 56, 3. Redifined (9) Vivek G 56, 4. Storm Cloud (4) Mustakim 56, 5. The Panther (10) P. Trevor 56, 6. Excellent Lass (2) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 7. Field Of Dreams (1) S. Zervan 54.5, 8. Fiorentini (3) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 9. Jade (5) C. Umesh 54.5, 10. Superluminal (8) Neeraj 54.5 and 11. Thalassa (7) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. THE PANTHER, 2. DASH, 3. JADE

6. FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER GOLD TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 —6.30: 1. Dream Seller (6) R. Ajinkya 59, 2. Fighton (2) Parmar 56.5, 3. Esperanza (3) P. Vinod 54, 4. Reminiscence (1) P.S. Chouhan 54, 5. Lord Vader (5) H. Gore 52.5 and 6. Majestic Warrior (4) Mustakim 52.5.

1. REMINISCENCE, 2. FIGHTON

7. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 7.15: 1. Ariyana Star (4) Neeraj 60, 2. Sonic Boom (2) R. Ajinkya 59.5, 3. Dashmesh Dancer (8) P. Vinod 58.5, 4. Rising Power (5) K. Nazil 58.5, 5. Dragon Wings (11) Mustakim 58, 6. Street Sense (6) S. Zervan 58, 7. Spirit Bay (10) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 8. Anoushka (3) Merchant 55, 9. Between Friends (7) M.S. Deora 52.5, 10. Fantastic Flare (9) S. Saba 49 and 11. Lightning Blaze (1) P. Dhebe 49.

1. ARIYANA STAR, 2. SONIC BOOM, 3. BETWEEN FRIENDS

8. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 7.45: 1. Coin Empress (8) Mustakim 61.5, 2. Toscana (6) R. Ajinkya 61.5, 3. House Of Lords (---), 4. Light Of Life (10) H. Gore 61, 5. Warrior Prince (3) Merchant 61, 6. Tyrone Black (9) K. Nazil 60.5, 7. Dufy (1) P. Trevor 60, 8. Alpha Gene (4) Mosin 59.5, 9. Away She Goes (2) S. Saba 59, 10. Eloquent (5) Antony Raj S 59 and 11. Phanta (7) Dashrath 59.

1. TOSCANA, 2. DUFY, 3. LIGHT OF LIFE

Day’s Best: EXUMA

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.