The Omega Man, Victoria Punch, Multifaceted, Ricardo, Cat Whiskers and Saigon please

November 15, 2022 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Omega Man, Victoria Punch, Multifaceted, Ricardo, Cat Whiskers and Saigon pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Sian (Shreyas), Done Deal (R. Pradeep) 43. They moved impressively.

1000m: The Omega Man (rb) 1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. Mace (Vivek), Altamonte (Salman K) 1-15, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cat Whiskers (Darshan), Saigon (Nazerul) 1-13, 600/43. They are in fine trim.

1200m: Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Glow In The Dark (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Montelena (Vaibhav) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Chiraag (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Eridani (B. Paswan), Jai Vikram (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ricardo (S. John), Elveden (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Del Pico (Vaibhav) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. A fine display.

1400m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine shape. Victoria Punch (Rozario), Queen Envied (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Once You Go Black (Salman K) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1200m: Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran), Art Gallery (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Air Blast (rb), Almanach (Srinath) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out smartly and finished together. Czarevitch (Darshan) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Aquamative (Rozario), Sociable (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41.5. They took a good jump and finished level. English Bay (A. Imran), Forty Niner (Tousif K), Anne Boleyn (Rayan) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38. First named impressed. The Intruder (Indrajeet), Croissantino (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. They jumped out well. Fernet Branca (Shreyas), Belor (R. Pradeep) 1-19, (1200-600) 38.5. They impressed. Bimaran Casket (B. Paswan) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40.5. Fit far the fray. First Royalist (rb), Johnnie Black (Naveen K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Sacred Creator (rb), Lauternbunnen (Rajesh K) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Polydences) (rb), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Cockayne) (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished distance ahead. Perfect Halo (Rajesh K), Twilight Fame (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out smartly.

Outer sand – Nov 14:1200m: Tactical Command (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Place Vendome (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Pink Jasmine (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine nick.