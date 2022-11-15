  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Omega Man, Victoria Punch, Multifaceted, Ricardo, Cat Whiskers and Saigon please

November 15, 2022 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Omega Man, Victoria Punch, Multifaceted, Ricardo, Cat Whiskers and Saigon pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Sian (Shreyas), Done Deal (R. Pradeep) 43. They moved impressively.

1000m: The Omega Man (rb) 1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. Mace (Vivek), Altamonte (Salman K) 1-15, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cat Whiskers (Darshan), Saigon (Nazerul) 1-13, 600/43. They are in fine trim.

1200m: Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Glow In The Dark (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Montelena (Vaibhav) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Chiraag (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Eridani (B. Paswan), Jai Vikram (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ricardo (S. John), Elveden (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Del Pico (Vaibhav) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. A fine display.

1400m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine shape. Victoria Punch (Rozario), Queen Envied (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Once You Go Black (Salman K) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1200m: Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran), Art Gallery (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Air Blast (rb), Almanach (Srinath) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out smartly and finished together. Czarevitch (Darshan) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Aquamative (Rozario), Sociable (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41.5. They took a good jump and finished level. English Bay (A. Imran), Forty Niner (Tousif K), Anne Boleyn (Rayan) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38. First named impressed. The Intruder (Indrajeet), Croissantino (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. They jumped out well. Fernet Branca (Shreyas), Belor (R. Pradeep) 1-19, (1200-600) 38.5. They impressed. Bimaran Casket (B. Paswan) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40.5. Fit far the fray. First Royalist (rb), Johnnie Black (Naveen K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Sacred Creator (rb), Lauternbunnen (Rajesh K) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Polydences) (rb), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Cockayne) (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished distance ahead. Perfect Halo (Rajesh K), Twilight Fame (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out smartly.

Outer sand – Nov 14:1200m: Tactical Command (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Place Vendome (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Pink Jasmine (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.