The Leader, Positano, Monterio, Amazing Strides and Philosophy shine

The Leader, Positano, Monterio, Amazing Strides and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 2).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Amazing Strides (S.J. Moulin) 42. Pleased. Philosophy (S.J. Moulin) 41.5. Moved impressively. Elpenor (Shreyas) 45.5. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Puranjaya (rb) 1-16, 600/43. In fine shape.

1200m: Monterio (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Rodney (B.R. Kumar), Wonderland (Rozario) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved attractively.

1400m: The Leader (Suraj), Aircraft (B. Paswan) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Krystallos (Indrajeet) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Charukala (P. Vikram) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Stravinsky (Salman K), Promiseofthefuture (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. They moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1600m: Positano (Shreyas) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A pleasing display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Air Blast (Tausif) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Mister Brown (Rozario), Dr Ash (B.R. Kumar) 1-49, (1,400-600) 1-1.5. They took a good jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand — August 1:

600m: Casteel (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Dramatic (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Worked well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.