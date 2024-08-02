ADVERTISEMENT

The Leader, Positano, Monterio, Amazing Strides and Philosophy shine

Published - August 02, 2024 05:59 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Leader, Positano, Monterio, Amazing Strides and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 2).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Amazing Strides (S.J. Moulin) 42. Pleased. Philosophy (S.J. Moulin) 41.5. Moved impressively. Elpenor (Shreyas) 45.5. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Puranjaya (rb) 1-16, 600/43. In fine shape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Monterio (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Rodney (B.R. Kumar), Wonderland (Rozario) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved attractively.

1400m: The Leader (Suraj), Aircraft (B. Paswan) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Krystallos (Indrajeet) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Charukala (P. Vikram) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Stravinsky (Salman K), Promiseofthefuture (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. They moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1600m: Positano (Shreyas) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A pleasing display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Air Blast (Tausif) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Mister Brown (Rozario), Dr Ash (B.R. Kumar) 1-49, (1,400-600) 1-1.5. They took a good jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand — August 1:

600m: Casteel (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Dramatic (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Worked well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US