GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Leader, Positano, Monterio, Amazing Strides and Philosophy shine

Published - August 02, 2024 05:59 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Leader, Positano, Monterio, Amazing Strides and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Amazing Strides (S.J. Moulin) 42. Pleased. Philosophy (S.J. Moulin) 41.5. Moved impressively. Elpenor (Shreyas) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Puranjaya (rb) 1-16, 600/43. In fine shape.

1200m: Monterio (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Rodney (B.R. Kumar), Wonderland (Rozario) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved attractively.

1400m: The Leader (Suraj), Aircraft (B. Paswan) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Krystallos (Indrajeet) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Charukala (P. Vikram) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Stravinsky (Salman K), Promiseofthefuture (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. They moved freely.

1600m: Positano (Shreyas) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-36.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A pleasing display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Air Blast (Tausif) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Mister Brown (Rozario), Dr Ash (B.R. Kumar) 1-49, (1,400-600) 1-1.5. They took a good jump.

Outer sand — August 1:

600m: Casteel (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Dramatic (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Worked well.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.