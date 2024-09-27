ADVERTISEMENT

The Leader, Amazing Stride and Ascoval please

Published - September 27, 2024 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

The Leader, Amazing Stride and Ascoval pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept 27)

Inner sand: 600m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand: 600m: Ascoval (Arvind) 42.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Amazing Stride (S.J. Moulin) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display. Klimt (Salman K) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.

1400m: Regal Aristocracy (Salman K) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Shaped well.

1600m: The Leader (Suraj), Ring Master (B. Paswan) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former started five lengths behind and finished distance ahead.

