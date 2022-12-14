  1. EPaper
The King N I, Prague and Shamrock impress

December 14, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

The King N I, Prague and Shamrock impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec 14).

Inner sand: 600m: Starry Wind (Akram) 39. Strode out well.

1400m: Shamrock (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 1-33.5, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-5, 600/38.5. Former put up a fine display, while the latter joined at 600m and finished four lengths behind.

Outer sand: 600m: See My Heels (M. Naveen) 44.5. Moved freely. Measure Of Time (Aliyar), Southern Force (Rayan) 45.5. They moved on the bit. Crown Consort (Suraj) 43. In fine condition. Last Waltz (Salman K), Chain Of Thoughts (rb) 44. They finished together. Mirra (Antony) 44.5. Moved freely. Triple Wish (Suraj) 46. Easy. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 45. In fine trim. Rembrandt (rb) 45. In fine shape. Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh) 44.5. Easy.

1200m: Knight In Hooves (Prabhakaran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Prague (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Julio (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Love (Prabhakaran), Golden Ring (Khurshad) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: The King N I (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Wild Emperor (Aliyar) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine condition.

