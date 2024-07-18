ADVERTISEMENT

The Intruder and Kamet please

Published - July 18, 2024 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Intruder and Kamet pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 18).

Outer sand:

1000m: The Intruder (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Pleased.

1400m: Pharazon (Rozario) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved with plenty in hand.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. Jumped out well. Assimilate (P. Vikram) 1-44, (1,400-600) 52.5. Took a good jump. Mayne Magic (Saddam H) 1-51, (1,400-600) 1-3. Jumped out well. Kamet (Antony), Disciple (rb), Complete Package (Saddam H) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53. Kamet impressed.

