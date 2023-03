The Inheritor well-prepped to score in the Ashwapriya Plate 

March 10, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - BENGALURU:

The Inheritor, who has been well-tuned, is expected to score in the Ashwapriya Plate (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (March 10). False rails (width about 5.75m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. NARMADA PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 pm: 1. Bruce Almighty (1) Srinath 62, 2. Southernaristocrat (5) Kirtish Bhagat 62, 3. Ring Master (3) S. John 61.5, 4. Rule Of Law (4) Darshan 60 and 5. Russian Romance (2) M. Prabhakaran 55.5.

1. RING MASTER, 2. BRUCE ALMIGHTY

2. BLACK CAVIAR PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Champions Way (2) Suraj 56, 2. Marzgovel (1) Darshan 56, 3. Time Limit (5) Ashok K 56, 4. Good Tip (3) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 5. Greenwich (4) Likith Appu 54.5 and 6. Prophecy (6) Neeraj 54.

1. CHAMPIONS WAY, 2. MARZGOVEL

3. TED FORDYCE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Super Ruffian (6) Indrajeet S 60, 2. Tiger Returns (7) Srinath 60, 3. Spirit Dancer (4) Darshan 58, 4. Domina (8) Likith Appu 57, 5. Mystical Merkabah (5) Kiran Rai 57, 6. Recreator (2) Vinod Shinde 57, 7. Capri Girl (1) R. Pradeep 55, 8. Silver Swift (3) Kirtish Bhagat 54.5 and 9. Altair (—) (—) 53.

1. TIGER RETURNS, 2. MYSTICAL MERKABAH, 3. SPIRIT DANCER

4. ASHWAPRIYA PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-00: 1. Extraordinary (6) Sai Kiran 60, 2. Eternal Princess (8) Khurshad Alam 59, 3. Southern Ruler (4) Md. Aliyar 58.5, 4. The Inheritor (5) Koshi K 58, 5. Mystic Eye (1) B. Dharshan 57, 6. Montelena (9) L.A. Rozario 56, 7. Schafenberg (2) Rayan 55.5, 8. General Patton (7) Nazerul 55 and 9. Super Kind (3) Trevor 53.

1. THE INHERITOR, 2. MYSTIC EYE, 3. SUPER KIND

5. ZENYATTA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Southern Force (1) Srinath 60, 2. Arrowette (7) Darshan 57.5, 3. Macron (5) R. Pradeep 57, 4. Sir Tyrrell (4) Tousif 57, 5. Masteroftheskies (3) Arvind K 56, 6. Peridot (9) Likith Appu 56, 7. Ozark (6) Kirtish Bhagat 55.5, 8. Defining Power (2) Kiran Rai 55 and 9. The Pirate (8) L.A. Rozario 55.

1. ARROWETTE, 2. SOUTHERN FORCE, 3. MACRON

6. TED FORDYCE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Divine Blessings (6) Likith Appu 61.5, 2. Lauterbrunnen (7) Kiran Rai 61.5, 3. Starry Wind (8) Rayan 61.5, 4. Harmonia (4) B. Nayak 60, 5. Twilight Fame (2) B. Dharshan 58.5, 6. Baltimore (1) S. John 58, 7. Air Display (5) L.A. Rozario 57.5 and 8. Realia (3) P. Mani 56.5.

1. LAUTERBRUNNEN, 2. STARRY WIND, 3. DIVINE BLESSINGS

7. ZENYATTA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-30: 1. Disruptor (7) Srinath 62.5, 2. Czarevitch (3) Darshan 60.5, 3. Osiris (2) P. Mani 60, 4. Emma (1) Likith Appu 59, 5. Measure Of Time (6) Rayan 59, 6. Eco Friendly (5) Sai Kiran 58, 7. Burning Arrow (4) Kiran Rai 55 and Sacred Creator (8) L.A. Rozario 55.

1. DISRUPTOR, 2. CZAREVITCH, 3. EMMA

Day’s best: DISRUPTOR

Double: CHAMPIONS WAY — THE INHERITOR

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.