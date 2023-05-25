The Godfather, Mojito, Knotty Challenger, Christofle, High Command and The Sovereign Orb please

May 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Godfather, Mojito, Knotty Challenger, Christofle, High Command and The Sovereign Orb pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 25).

Inner sand:

600m: Sekhment (rb), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 39.5. They strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Alexina (rb), Tortilla Chip (Santosh Raj) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Siege Perilous (Girish) 46. Easy. Splendour On Grass (Santosh Raj), Only The Brave (rb) 45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Ruling Dynasty (Akshay K) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Forseti (Akshay K) 1-16, 600/42.5. In good condition. Cristofle (G. Vivek) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Knotty Challenger (Mudassar) 1-13.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-11.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1200m: Dynamic Force (G. Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Harvestime (Tejeshwar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Lex Luthor (Qureshi), Douglas (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: High Command (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. The Godfather (P. Trevor), Peyo (Shinde) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former showed out. Santorino (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Christofle (P. Trevor), Northern Lights (P.S Chouhan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They impressed. The Sovereign Orb (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Jamari (Kirtish), Sea The Sun (P.S. Chouhan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Stellantis (P. Trevor) 1-43, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Samachar (Likith), Doresaani (Salman K), Isabelle (Saqlain), Red Falcon (A. Ramu) 1-38, (1,400-600) 55.5. They jumped out well. Sand Castle (Hindu S), Grizzly (Abhay S) 1-39, (1,400-600) 56.5. Latter slowly out and finished distance behind. Third Avenue (Hasib), Pyrgos (Tejeshwar) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former showed out. Inner City (rb), Quevega (Rajesh K) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. They took a good jump and finished together. Avandale (A. Ramu), Stravinsky (Saqlain), Alice Blue (Salman K) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 53. First named impressed. Subah (Abhay S), Faiz (Afroz) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. They jumped out well. Truth (Saqlain), Beleue Dali (Vikrant) 1-38, (1400-600) 51.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sea God (G. Vivek), Pizarro (Akshay K), Princess Royal (Zarvan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54. First named pleased. Felicia (S. John) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out smartly. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Impressed.

