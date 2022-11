The General, Arabian Phoenix and Tyrone Black impress

November 24, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The General, Arabian Phoenix and Tyrone Black impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

400m: Kings Best (rb) 25. Easy.

600m: Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy.

800m: 2/y/os Waikiki (Dhebe), Serrano (Parmar) 55, 600/40. They moved freely. Grand Accord (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Rachelle’s Pride (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Bombay (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged. Moon Belle (Bhawani), Trinket (rb) 54, 600/39. Former ended four lengths in front. Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Market King (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Supernatural (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Easy. Petronia (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Pressed.

1000m: Pride’s Angel (Hamir), Dexa (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former superior. Buckley (V. Jodha), Own Voice (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former was superior. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil), Amber Knight (H.M. Akshay) 1-10, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Right To Privacy (Neeraj), Fidato (Saba) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was superior. Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. 2\y\o The General (Bhawani), Liberation (T. Atul) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Note the former. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Exclusive (Mustakim), Magileto (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: Flying Visit (Hamir) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely. Time (Bhawani), Rue St’ Honore (Nazil) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely. Kirkines (Neeraj), Starry Spirit (V. Bunde) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 600/38. Pressed.

1400m: Chat (Nazil) 1-40, 600/41. Moved freely. IL Divino (Nazil) 1-41, 600/45. Easy.