The General and Taimur show out

December 02, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Mumbai:

The General and Taimur showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Hela (rb) 40. Easy. 2/y/os Pyrate (V. Bunde), Exotic Star (Nazil) 42. Pair level.

800m: Kimiko (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Midas Touch (rb) 53, 600/39. Pushed. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/43. Easy. Ticanto (Mustakim), Yawar (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Former was easy and finished a length in front. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Priceless Art (J. Chinoy) Mighty Thunder (Musakim) 53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Gambino (S.J. Moulin), Swarovski (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. They were level. 2/y/os Fiero/Infinity (C.S. Jodha), Phoenix Tower/Evelyn’s Dancer (Shelar) 56, 600/41. They were level.

1000m: The General (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Star Gallery (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. 2/y/o Beyond Stars (V. Bunde), Street Sense (Nazil) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Rubik Star (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Taimur (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.

CONNECT WITH US