The General and Irish Gold impress

December 24, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Mumbai:

The General and Irish Gold impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Ameerah (Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (V. Jodha) 42. Pair level. Kisling (N.B. Kuldeep), Tenth Star/On Fleek (rb) 41. They were level.

800m: My Name Is Trinity (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Impulsive (Bhawani), Eyes On The Prize (T. Atul) 53, 600/40. Former was urged and finished a length in front. Sentinel (rb) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Midas Touch (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Wordsmith (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Kaitlan (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Superlative (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: Kimiko (T. Atul) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well. Silver Spring (Shelar), Starry Spirit (Hamir) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both were level. Knight Templar (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Key To The Mint (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Rodrigo (Mosin), Love Warrior (P. Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/43. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o The General (Bhawani), Animous (T. Atul) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Campaign (Saba), 2/y/o Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/54, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level.