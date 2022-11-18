The General and Caliph shine

The General and Caliph shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 18) morning.
Inner sand: 600m: Pyrrhus (Neeraj) 43. Easy. Kings Best (rb), Mount Sinai (rb) 42, 400/25. Pair moved level freely.
800m: 2/y/o The General (Bhawani), Hela (Rupesh) 53, 600/40. Former moved well and finished well clear. 1000m: 2/y/o Caliph (Bhawani), Daianne (T. Atul) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.
