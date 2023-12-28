ADVERTISEMENT

The Awakening, Ruling Star, Alexander and Little Wonder please

December 28, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Awakening, Ruling Star, Alexander and Little Wonder pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 28).

Outer sand:

600m: Forever (M. Bhaskar) 41.5. In fine nick.

Inner sand: 600m: Bohemian Star (rb) 40. Shaped well. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Unextended. Royal Mayfair (rb) 40. Worked well. Albinus (rb) (1200-600) 45. Easy.

800m: Silver Soul (rb), Abnegator (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Three Of A Kind (rb) 56, 600/42. In fine trim.

1000m: Schnell (S. Imran), Mogul (M. Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/55.5, 600/39.5. They moved impressively. Knotty Power (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Handy. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Multistar) (M. Bhaskar), Voyager (S. Imran) 1-16, 800/57, 600/40. They impressed. Thomas Mount (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up. Sangavai (rb), Kundavai (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48. They were easy. Ruling Star (S. Imran), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/38. They pleased. Swarga (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Moved freely. The Awakening (S. Imran) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Crimson China - Spyro) (Ram Nandan) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. In good condition. Ashwa Dev (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar), Kallania (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Former was handy, while the latter was urged and finished level.

Noted on Wednesday (Dec. 27): Outer sand: 1000m: Wakanda (N. Murugan), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Exemplary) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. They were eased up.

Inner sand:

600m: Relic Warrior (rb) 41.5. Shaped well. Planet Venus (S. Imran) 42.5. In good condition.

800m: Chaposa Springs (rb), Royal Falcon (Farhan Alam) 1-1, 600/46.5. They finished together. Majestic Charmer (rb) 58, 600/43. Urged. Annalisa (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Showmanship (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Thomas Mount (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Royal Marquess (Farid Ansari), Royal Exemplar (Farhan Alam) 1-16.5, 800/59.5, 600/43. Former moved better and finished four lengths in front. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (S. Imran), Spectacle (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. A fit trio. Yours Forever (rb) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Queen Of Fame (S. Imran), Kallipos (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. They impressed.

