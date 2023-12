The Awakening impresses

December 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Awakening impressed when the horses exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 25).

Outer sand: 600m: Presto Power (rb) 43. Urged.

800m: Knotty One (rb), Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Preakness (S. Imran) 58.5, 600/43.5. Niggled.

1000m: Radiant Star (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Pleased.

Inner sand: 600m: Southern Wave (rb), I Will Rise (rb) 44. They moved together.

800m: Dazzling Dynamite (rb) 55, 600/41.5. Moved well.

1000m: Star Symbol (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Handy. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44. Shaped well.

Noted on Sunday (Dec. 24): Outer sand: 800m: Amazonia (S. Imran) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-0, 600/44. Handy. Albinus (S.J. Moulin) 1-0, 600/41.5. Retains form. Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 59, 600/42. Unextended.

1000m: Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Forever (M. Bhaskar) 1-10, 800;52.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Samurai Blue (S.J. Moulin) 1-12, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Salome (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Gandolfini (S.J. Moulin) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: Forest Lake (rb), Jack Richer (rb) 47.

1000m: Royal Exemplar (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Babushka) (Farid Ansari) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Southern Wave (rb), I Will Rise (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. They finished together.

Mock Race: 1200m: Success (Hindu Singh), Asio (M. Bhaskar), Vijaya (A.S. Peter), Glorious King (Vinod Shinde), Eternal Pearl (S. Imran), Seminole Wind (S.J. Moulin) 1-1/4, 4-1/2 and shd 1m, 15.19s.

