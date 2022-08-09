Races

The Awakening and The Protector catch the eye

The Awakening and The Protector caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Birkin Blower (A. Prakash) 37. In good shape.

Advertisement
Advertisement

800m: Royal Castle (Agarwal) 57, 600/43. Easy. Bombay (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Pressed. Daulat Mai (Agarwal), Mirae (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. The Awakening (Yash) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Red Dust (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Golden Neil (Dashrath) 52, 600/38. Responded well. Excellent Gold (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Urged. Zacapa (Mustakim), Tureci (Agarwal) 52, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Cipher (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Toofan (Rupesh) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Fortune Teller (T.S. Jodha), Magneto (P. Naidu) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Desert Fire (Mustakim), House Of Lords (Agarwal) 50, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. The Protector (T.S. Jodha), Sim Sim (P. Naidu) 51, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/37. Slightly urged. High Spirit (Mustakim), Lightning Blaze (Agarwal) 52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Aegon (T.S. Jodha), Liam (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Enlightened (Mosin) 1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Moved freely. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Empower (T.S. Jodha), Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Both moved impressively. Zip Along (J. Chinoy), Hilma Klint (Dashrath) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both were urged and finished level. Son Of A Gun (Dashrath) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good.

1200m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...