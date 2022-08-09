Races

The Awakening and The Protector catch the eye

The Awakening and The Protector caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Birkin Blower (A. Prakash) 37. In good shape.

800m: Royal Castle (Agarwal) 57, 600/43. Easy. Bombay (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Pressed. Daulat Mai (Agarwal), Mirae (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. The Awakening (Yash) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Red Dust (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Golden Neil (Dashrath) 52, 600/38. Responded well. Excellent Gold (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Urged. Zacapa (Mustakim), Tureci (Agarwal) 52, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Cipher (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Toofan (Rupesh) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Fortune Teller (T.S. Jodha), Magneto (P. Naidu) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Desert Fire (Mustakim), House Of Lords (Agarwal) 50, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. The Protector (T.S. Jodha), Sim Sim (P. Naidu) 51, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/37. Slightly urged. High Spirit (Mustakim), Lightning Blaze (Agarwal) 52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Aegon (T.S. Jodha), Liam (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Enlightened (Mosin) 1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Moved freely. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Empower (T.S. Jodha), Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Both moved impressively. Zip Along (J. Chinoy), Hilma Klint (Dashrath) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both were urged and finished level. Son Of A Gun (Dashrath) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good.

1200m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed.


