The Awakening, Amarone, Arc De Triomphe and Spicy Star work well

December 08, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Awakening, Amarone, Arc De Triomphe and Spicy Star worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 8).

Outer sand: 800m: Sonic Dash (Mudassar) 1-1.5, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Time And Tide (S. Kamble), Golden Strike (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Spectacle (B. Dharshan), Miss Allure (M. Bhaskar) 58.5, 600/44.5. They are in fine shape. Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Moved on the Bit. Spicy Star (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Worked well. A Wink Annda Smile (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Victory Walk (rb) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Urged. The Awakening (Mudassar) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/42. Maintains form.

1200m: Wonderful (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (Mudassar) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Amarone (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44. Handy.

Inner sand: 600m: Dominant (S.A. Amit) (1200-600) 45. Eased up. Mystical Zlatan (rb) 43.5.

800m: Amore (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Carnoustie (S. Imran) 58.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Karadeniz (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Fit. TeeTee Dee (S. Kamble), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (Dashrath Singh) 1-1, 600/46. They were easy and level. Trump Baby (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble), Hall Of Grace (Dashrath Singh) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Diamond Gold (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up. Golden Streak (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45.5. Unextended. Henrietta (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/48.5. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41. Moved well. Successful (B. Dharshan) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Immortal Love (S. Kabdhar) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Black Label (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Mary’s Boy Child (Dashrath Singh) 1-33, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Ganton (Farhan Alam) 1-2.5, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

