That’s My Magic runs with a good chance in the Raja R.J.K. Ranga Rao, Zamindar Of Chikkavaram Memorial Cup (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Oct. 27).

1. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, (which have not won a race since July 1st 2019), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 1.40 p.m.: 1. Country’s Gift (5) Suraj Narredu 61.5, 2. Let It Be Me (1) R. Ajinkya 61.5, 3. Snow Castle (7) B.R. Kumar 61.5, 4. Best Friend (3) Jitendra Singh 60.5, 5. Light Music (9) Nakhat Singh 60.5, 6. Shivalik Sand (2) Khurshad Alam 59, 7. Blazing Speed (4) Irvan Singh 56.5, 8. All Star General (6) Akshay Kumar 55.5 and 9. Golden Adara (8) Afroz Khan 53.

1. COUNTRY’S GIFT, 2. LET IT BE ME, 3. ALL STAR GENERAL

2. SMT. C. MOHANA KUMARI SATYANARAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.10: 1. City Of Blossom (10) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Star Envoy (9) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 3. Alliston (7) Gaurav Singh 58.5, 4. Takisha (3) Rafique Sk. 57.5, 5. Guiding Force (12) Santosh Raj 56.5, 6. Angel Tesoro (6) B.R. Kumar 56, 7. Royal Tiger (5) Ajit Singh 55.5, 8. My Dream (8) Gaddam 54, 9. Smarty (2) G. Naresh 53.5, 10. Blazing Jupiter (1) Khurshad Alam 52.5, 11. Run Runner Run (4) Afroz Khan 52.5 and 12. Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (11) N. Rawal 52.

1. CITY OF BLOSSOM, 2. STAR ENVOY, 3. ALLISTON

3. SMT. C. MOHANA KUMARI SATYARANAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.45: 1. Batur (3) Aneel 60, 2. Giethorn (10) A.A. Vikrant 59.5, 3. Wah Ms Zara (6) Gaurav Singh 59, 4. Ayur Shakti (8) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 5. Silver Set (1) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 6. Maxwell (11) Deepak Singh 56, 7. Dillon (2) Khurshad Alam 54, 8. Windsteps (7) Rafique Sk. 54, 9. Just Like That (9) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 10. Sheldon (12) Santosh Raj 52.5, 11. Secret Command (5) N. Rawal 52 and 12. Sun Dancer (4) Ajit Singh 51.5.

1. AYUR SHAKTI, 2. SILVER SET, 3. WAH MS ZARA

4. NAWAB ARSHAD ALI KHAN MEMORIAL PLATE (2,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.15: 1. Cape Kidnappers (1) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Roll Call (7) Afroz Khan 56, 3. N R I Heights (8) Aneel 55, 4. Cincia Azzurra (4) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 6. Nazariya (6) Ajit Singh 54.5, 6. Sporting Smile (3) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 7. Call Of The Blue (2) Koushik 53.5 and 8. Satin Symphony (5) Gaddam 50.

1. CAPE KIDNAPPERS, 2. CINCIA AZZURRA, 3. CALL OF THE BLUE

5. ALLURI SEETHARAMARAJU MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, (which have not won a race since July 1st 2019), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Star Of Tiara (11) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Valee Tiger (8) Ajeeth Kumar 59, 3. Monte Rei (2) Rohit Kumar 58, 4. Bedazzled (1) Deepak Singh 56.5, 5. Darshish (5) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 6. Gazebo (6) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 7. Sterling King (3) G. Naresh 56, 8. Green Turf (12) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 9. Unstoppable (9) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 10. Royal Style (7) Ajit Singh 55, 11. Vijays Maestro (10) Gopal Singh 53.5 and 12. Jo Malone (4) Abhay Singh 53.

1. STAR OF TIARA, 2. JO MALONE, 3. GREEN TURF

6. RAJA R.J.K. RANGA RAO, ZAMINDAR OF CHIKKAVARAM MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.15: 1. King Maker (4) Surya Prakash 60, 2. That’s My Magic (10) Suraj Narredu 60, 3. Big Brave (3) Rohit Kumar 59, 4. Lockhart (12) Ajeeth Kumar 59, 5. Nayadeep (8) Irvan Singh 58.5, 6. Treasure Striker (7) Ashhad Asbar 57.5, 7. Staridar (11) Akshay Kumar 57, 8. Somerset (2) Ajit Singh 56, 9. The Special One (13) Koushik 55.5, 10. Vijay’s Empire (6) R. Ajinkya 55.5, 11. George Cross (1) Afroz Khan 54.5, 11. Delphina (9) Gaurav Singh 54 and 13. Shiloh (5) Rafique Sk. 52.5.

1. THAT’S MY MAGIC, 2. KING MAKER, 3. STARIDAR

7. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (which have not won a race since July 1st 2019), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. Aarohi (4) A.A. Vikrant 61.5, 2. Dance All Night (2) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 3. Most Wanted (6) C.P. Bopanna 61.5, 4. Invasion (5) Irvan Singh 61, 5. Top Sprint (3) R. Ajinkya 61, 6. Country’s Pet (7) Santosh Raj 58, 7. Hopscotch (1) N. Rawal 55.5, 8. Negress Princess (8) B.R. Kumar 55.5, 9. Sisco (-) (-) 55.5 and 10. Dumbledore (9) Rafique Sk. 50.

1. DANCE ALL NIGHT, 2. NEGRESS PRINCESS, 3. AAROHI

Day’s best: That’s My Magic

Double: Ayur Shakti - Star Of Tiara

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; Tla: all races.