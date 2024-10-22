Thalassa and Misty catch the eye 

Thalassa and Misty caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 22) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

800m: Bohemian Rhapsody (Shahrukh) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Demetrius (rb) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Star Of Asia (app) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Knotty Legend (S. Shareef) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Pressed. Honest Desire (Naveen) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely. Alaricus (Zervan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1200m: Misty (Nazil) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Good.

1400m: Thalassa (Sandesh) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.