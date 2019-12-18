Thailand, Brilliant Gold, and Exotic Queen catch the eye

Thailand, Brilliant Gold, and Exotic Queen caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Eyes For You (rb) 37. Moved well. Questina (Hamir) 41.5. Easy. Paolita (Nicky Mackay), Ms Boss (Shubham) 41. Pair level. Tanjo (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy. Gift Of Grace (David Egan) 39.5. Moved freely.

800m: Northern Singer (Aniket) 53.5, 600/40.5. Urged. Turmeric Tower (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Arabian Storm (Peter) 57, 600/42.5. Easy. Gods Decree (Kuldeep) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Divine Timing (Merchant), Grand Architect (Nathan Evans) 52, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mount Olympus (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Tenerife (V. Jodha) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Cellini (Merchant), Gabriel (rb) 53, 600/37.5. They moved level freely. Castilian (Kadam) 57, 600/43. Easy. Mighty Warrior (Bhawani) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Solo Mission (Rupesh), 2/y/o Bodyline (O’Donoghue) 55, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/o Corporate Jungle/Supernova (J. Chinoy), Native Prince (Kaviraj) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Dibaba (rb), Brianna (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Falconette (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/38.5. Slightly urged. Lorraine (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o Flame Of Thea (Kaviraj), Skysurfer (Aniket) 50.5, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Perfect Star (Bhawani) 56, 600/41. Easy. Polaris (Bhawani) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Xponential (S. Sunil), Fendi (Merchant) 53.5, 600/39. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. Makati (Kaviraj) 52.5, 600/40. Pressed. 2/y/o Melisandre (V. Jodha), Raweno (Merchant) 53, 600/38.5. They moved level freely.

1000m: Divine Glory (O’Donoghue) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Knight Superior (O’ Donoghue) 1-11, 600/41. Urged. Dance The Dream (Hamir) 1-10, 600/43. Easy. Malwa (Indrajeet) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Intense Stylist (Nicky Mackay), Chephirah (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Thailand (Parmar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Wizard Of Stocks (Roche) 1-10, 600/41. Shaped well. Brilliant Gold (David Egan), Tenacious (V. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Golden Guest (Pradeep) 1-5, 600/38. Maintains form. Roberta (Roche) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Beemer (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37. Slightly urged. Royal Crystal (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved freely. Sunrise Ruby (Pradeep), Jack Flash (Nazil) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former made up two lengths and finished three lengths ahead. Clymene (Merchant) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. Good. 2/y/o Taimur (O’ Donoghue), Lambretta (Bhawani) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41.5. Former was three lengths superior. Tasman (S.J. Sunil), Sagittarius (Shubham) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Righteous (Roche), La Tonarella (Kharadi) 1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Juliette (O’Donoghue), Flashing Honour (Bhawani) 1-23.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Blazing Bay (O’Donoghue) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Alexei (Parmar), Akina Speed Star (Roche) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was urged to end level. Alexei (Parmar), Akina Speed Star (Roche) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was urged to end level.

1400m: King Solomon (David Egan), Momentum (Parmar) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was one length superior.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os La Teste (Kadam), Streek (Akshay) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They were level. 2/y/o Southern Frontier (Bhawani), Sweeping Move (A. Prakash) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Both moved together freely. Soldier Of Fortune (Bhawani), Marianne (rb) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/os Exotic Queen (Merchant), Leitir Mor/Aemilia (P. Naidu) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Note her. 2/y/os Treasure Hunt (Parmar), Pense’e (Kharadi) and Exotique (Roche) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41.5. They finished in order separating two lengths between them. 2/y/o Rambler (Kuldeep), Killer Clown (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Wilshire (Merchant) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Pressed in the last part.