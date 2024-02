Tesorino claims the Guindy Grand Prix 

February 24, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Gautam Maini’s Tesorino (Yash Narredu up) won the Guindy Grand Prix (Gr. III), (1,600m), the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Feb. 24). Darius Byramji trains the winner.

1. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY: PRINCE PURPLE (Ram Nandan) 1, Safety (P. Trevor) 2, Southern Lad (Hindu Singh) 3, Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 4. 1m, 12.33s. Rs. 43 (w), 15, 15 and 20 (p), SHP: 131, THP: 78, FP: 215, Q: 73, Tla: 1,012.

Owner: Mr. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY: DEAR LADY (C. Umesh) 1, Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh) 2, Element (P. Trevor) 3 and Windsor Walk (Ram Nandan) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and lnk. 1m, 25.64s. Rs. 75 (w), 16, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 22, THP: 37, FP: 254, Q: 173, Tla: 745.

Owner: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: Uthaiah.

3. S. PARTHASARATHY MEMORIAL TROPHY: ALL STARS (G. Vivek) 1, Straordinario ( Hindu Singh) 2, Krishvi (C. Umesh) 3 and Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari) 4. 1, 3-3/4 and 8-3/4. 1m, 13.23s. Rs. 20 (w), 10 and 37 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 64, FP: 32, Q: 19, Tla: 82.

Owners: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm & Mr. V. C. Narasimha Reddy. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. LEADING OWNERS TROPHY (Div. I): RACE FOR THE STARS (Ram Nandan) 1, Golden Marina (Koshi Kumar) 2, Eddie The Eagle (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Promise Kept (P. Trevor) 4. 3/4, 3 and 1-1/4. 1m, 11.34s. Rs.104 (w), 22, 16 and 16 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 29, FP: 698, Q: 254, Tla: 2,410.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. GUINDY GRAND PRIX (Gr. III): TESORINO (Yash Narredu) 1, Elfin Knight (P. Trevor) 2, Golden Legend (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Bharat (G. Vivek) 4. 1/2, 6-1/2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 37.34s. Rs. 22 (w), 10, 20 and 18 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 52, FP: 127, Q: 43, Tla: 256.

Owner: Mr. Gautam Maini. Trainer: D. Byramji.

6. LEADING OWNER TROPHY (Div. II): BERRETTINI (Ram Nandan) 1, Fun Storm (A.S. Peter) 2, Andorra (C. Umesh) 3 and Tycoonist (Hindu Singh) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 11.71s. Rs. 67 (w), 13, 34 and 10 (p), SHP: 68, THP: 40, FP: 315, Q: 414, Tla: 4,002.

Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria. Trainer: B. Suresh.

Jkt: Rs. 31,517 (2 tkts), Runner-up: 2,078 (13 tkts), Mini Jkt: 4,690, Tr: 2,446 (9 tkts).

