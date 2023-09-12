HamberMenu
Terminator and Sonic Dash work well

September 12, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Terminator and Sonic Dash worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 12).

Outer sand:

800m: Despacito (rb) 58, 600/45. Handy. Cedar Wood (Ramandeep) 1-4, 600/49. Easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Queen Of Fame (rb) 43.5. The Sting (rb) 40. Shaped well.

800m: Pacific (rb), Flurry Heart (rb) 1-3, 600/47. They moved freely. Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-3, 600/47. Alexander (Ramandeep), Ruling Star (S. Imran) 54.5, 600/38.5. They moved well. Yellow Sapphire (rb), Bomber Jet (rb) 1-3.5, 600/47. They were easy and level. Felix (rb) (2000-1200) 55. Eased up.

1000m: Terminator (S. Imran), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 1-6.5, 800/50.5, 600/39. They pleased. Clear Tone (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Presto Power (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. Unextended. Asio (M. Bhaskar), Eternal Pearl (S. Imran) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/41.5. Former moved better and finished half a length in front. Knotty Power (rb), Knotty Wonder (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Happiness (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Dark Son (rb) 1-29 (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

