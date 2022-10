Terminator and Alexander impress

ADVERTISEMENT

Terminator and Alexander impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 7).

Outer sand: 800m: Beauregard (S. Imran) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Golden Streak (rb) 59.5, 600/46. Easy. Eagle Bluff (Indrajeet Kumar) 57, 600/43. Worked well. Diamond Gold (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-1, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Musanda (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Proud (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Glorious Evensong (C. Brisson), Supreme Dance (A.M. Alam) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/46. Latter finished a length in front.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: A 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Island Dreams) (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Handy. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45.5. They moved well and finished level.

Inner sand: 1000m: Mr Kool (rb), Velaska (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim.