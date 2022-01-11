Teresita takes honours in the Bangalore Oaks

S. Attaollahi-trained Teresita (Trevor up), won the Bangalore Oaks, the chief event of the races held here on Tuesday (Jan 11). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer S. Attaollahi won three races for the day.

Trevor, who rode confidently, kept the filly fifth and sixth till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. Teresita responded well to the reminders and started galloping with giant strides to overtake the leader Alicia in the last 50m and win comfortably.

1. SNOW BIRD PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: AHERNE (Darshan) 1, Capri Girl (Dhanu Singh) 2, Raven Rock (Jagadeesh) 3 and Stone House (Shreyas Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 07.51s. ₹100 (w), 28, 21 and 17 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 44, FP: 850, Q: 1,243, Trinella: 6,770 and 2,901, Exacta: 23,376 and 1,670. Favourite: Stone House. Owners: Mr. Saurabh Jetli & Mr. Vasanth Kumar R. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

2. WINGED FOOT PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25: PRINCESS GLORIA (S. John) 1, Secret Of Life (Trevor) 2, My Vision (A. Qureshi) 3 and Lightning Flame (Kiran Rai) 4. Hd, 5 and 4-1/4. 1m, 53.44s. ₹26 (w), 15, 13 and 18 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 47, FP: 85, Q: 41, Trinella: 202 and 298, Exacta: 3,909 and 1,915. Favourite: Princess Gloria. Owners: Mr. Sumit Mazumder, Mr. Sanjay Datta Gupta, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Jayanta Mukhopadhyay & Mr. Achuthan Siddarth & Mr. Avijit Mukerji & Mr. Bharat Hari Gupta & Mr. Dipak H Doshi. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. S.V. SUBRAMANIAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: RECALL OF YOU (Suraj) 1, Silver Dew (Kiran Rai) 2, Harmonia (Trevor) 3 and Donna Bella (C. Umesh) 4. Not run: Aceros. 4, 1 and 1. 1m, 13.47s. ₹18 (w), 14, 21 and 21 (p), SHP: 61, THP: 68, FP: 115, Q: 91, Trinella: 532 and 196, Exacta: 1,848 and 594. Favourite: Recall Of You. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

4. NEW YEAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): BELLATOR (Trevor) 1, Shesmyscript (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Watchmystars (C. Umesh) 3 and Hukum (Srinath) 4. 3/4, 2 and 8-1/2. 1m, 25.98s. ₹21 (w), 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 27, FP: 33, Q: 12, Trinella: 30 and 26. Favourite: Shesmyscript. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mr. James Mathews. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. BANGALORE OAKS (2,400m), 4-y-o Fillies, (Terms): TERESITA (Havana Gold-Titian’s Pride) (Trevor) 1, ALICIA (Western Aristocrat-Heather) (P.S. Chouhan) 2, ETERNAL BLAZE (Multidimensional-Majestic Opinion) (C.S. Jodha) 3 and WONDER WENCH (Knight’s Tour-Zvonareave) (Darshan) 4. Not run: Amazonia. 1-1/2, 6 and 4-3/4. 2m, 34.76s. ₹43 (w), 15, 15 and 16 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 50, FP: 228, Q: 94, Trinella: 398 and 113, Exacta: 6,582 and 3,385. Favourite: Eternal Blaze. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. INDIRA SAGAR PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: PRINCE ABIR (Srinath) 1, Karanveer (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Armory (S. John) 3 and Windstorm (Suraj) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 4. 1m, 52.85s. ₹45 (w), 17 and 22 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 30, FP: 165, Q: 122, Trinella: 450 and 84, Exacta: 526 and 129. Favourite: Windstorm. Owners: M/S. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. SNOW BIRD PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: GALACTICAL (Srinath) 1, Shanaey (Vishal Bunde) 2, Michigan Melody (A. Qureshi) 3 and Copper Sunrise (Darshan) 4. Hd, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 07.89s. ₹61 (w), 19, 20 and 20 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 31, FP: 195, Q: 63, Trinella: 1,656 and 581, Exacta: 6,640 and 3,984. Favourite: Millbrook. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Jackpot: ₹1,913 (17 tkts.); Runner-up: 132 (106 tkts.); Treble (i): 82 (47 tkts.); (ii): 607 (14 tkts.).