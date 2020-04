Tenerife and Sereno catch the eye

Tenerife and Sereno caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Frosted (Raghuveer) 40. Easy.

800m: Dusky Siren (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Rishab’s Pet (Mahesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well. New England (Hamir) 53, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Huzzah’s Grace (Hamir), Ritz (Raghuveer) 1-9, 600/41. They were urged and ended level.

Outer sand:

600m: Fair Warning (S. Amit), Caesars Star (Shubham) 40. Pair level.

800m: Tenerife (V. Jodha), Sereno (Ajinkya) 50, 600/38. They moved level freely.

Race track:

600m: Royal Eyes (Ikram), Eyes For You (Bhawani), Multidimensional/Dazzling Skill (S.J. Sunil) and Varenar/Pointillist (Shahrukh) 36. They finished in close order. Jetfire (V. Walkar), Big Ben (rb) 38. They ended level. Boomerang (Mosin), Teeteboro (rb) 38. They moved level freely. Highland Wind (Ikram), Gnostic Eyes (Shahrukh) 36. Former was two lengths superior. Ventura (D.A. Naik) 36. Moved well.

1000m: Viking (Kuldeep) 1-4, 600/38. Good. Remember Me (G. Amit) 1-4, 600/34. Moved well. Perpetual Winning (V. Walkar), Improvisso (rb) 1-6, 600/36. Former superior.

1200m: Covert Action (rb) 1-19, 600/38. Pressed. Vice Admiral (Ikram) 1-19, 600/36. Moved well. Rotterdam (S.J. Sunil) 1-21, 600/38. Urged.