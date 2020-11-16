Telangana Govt. approves online totalizator transactions for the racing season

The Hyderabad Race Club will resume live racing after a pandemic-induced long gap. According to an official press release, the races without spectators, will be part of the Hyderabad winter races from November 19 and March 1, 2021.

The Club also expressed its gratitude to the Telangana Government for granting approval to online totalizator transactions. “The HRC has acquired high-end hardware and software at a considerable cost for taking online transactions on the totalizator from November 19,” the statement mentioned.

Besides the online facility, the regular morning ticket sales counters for both live and off-course races will be open while strictly following the COVID-19 protocols at HRC, Malakpet and its off-course tote centres in the twin cities and outstation venues.

“The morning sales counters will be opened at HRC and other tote centres from 9.00 am and will be closed half-an-hour prior to the scheduled first race of that particular racing centre and there will not be live offline transaction tickets sold during the conduct of the races,” the statement added.

The procedure to register and use the online application can be viewed on www.hydraces.com

The total prize money on offer is ₹6,62,00,000, with trophies to the value of ₹3,65,000.

Important races: Nov. 19: Dodla Pratap Chander Reddy Memorial Million; Dec. 13: Golconda 1000 Guineas; Dec. 27: Golconda 2000 Guineas; Jan. 10: Golconda Oaks; Jan. 31: Golconda Derby Stakes.