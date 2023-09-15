ADVERTISEMENT

Tehani, West Brook, Multisided, Regal Aristocracy and The Gallery Time shine

September 15, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Tehani, West Brook, Multisided, Regal Aristocracy and The Gallery Time shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Chinky Pinky (S. John) 45.5. Easy. The Golden Dream (Ramesh K) 46. Moved freely. Russian Romance (rb), Antilope (rb) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sea Eagle (Zervan) 45.5. Shaped well.

1200m: White Roses (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A pleasing display. The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Impressed.

1400m: Regal Aristocracy (Zervan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim West Brook (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Tehani (Darshan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. A fine display.

Outer sand — Sept 14:

600m: Thewhisperquietly (Ramesh K) 45.5. Easy. The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved fluently.

