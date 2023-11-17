Tehani, Ruling Dynasty, Ricardo and Forty Niner please

November 17, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Tehani, Ruling Dynasty, Ricardo and Forty Niner pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 17).

Inner sand:

600m: Firefinch (R. Pradeep) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Nyaya (Rayan) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

1000m: Ricordo (S. John) 1-12, 600/42. Impressed. Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-15, 600/42. Moved fluently. Blues Ballad (R. Ravi) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Forty Niner (Tousif) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. In fine nick. Angeles (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Moved impressively. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Panthera) (S. John), Cascais (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 60/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Nirvana (Kirtish) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Shaped well.

1600m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. A good display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.