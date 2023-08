Tehani, Nevada Gold and Clyde Star excel

August 10, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Tehani, Nevada Gold and Clyde Star excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 10).

Outer sand:

600m: Indian Blues (rb) 44.5. Easy. Destroyer (Hindu S) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Nevada Gold (S. Shareef) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Golden Time (shinde), Striking Memory (rb) 1-14, 600/43. They finished level.

1200m: Granpar (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Palomino (S. Shareef) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Clyde Star (A. Ramu) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 56. Jumped out smartly.