Tehani claims the Karnataka Race Horse Owners’ Association Mysore 1000 Guineas

September 22, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

S. Attaollahi trained Tehani (Akshay Kumar up) won the Karnataka Race Horse Owners’ Association Mysore 1000 Guineas, the first classic of the season held here on Friday (Sept 22).

The winner is owned by Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Mr. S.R. Sanas.

Tehani, who jumped out smartly, settled down to race fifth till the final bend when Akshay, who rode confidently, made his move from the inside. In the straight, the filly responded well and took command in the last 200m mark to gallop past the leader Auspicious Queen and take the honours ahead of the late and fast—finishing Fast Pace.

The results

1. SIDAPUR PLATE: I CAN (Kiran Rai) 1, Star Azeem (Shezad Khan) 2, Emeraldo (Inayat) 3 and Akasi (Rayan) 4. Not run: Twin Flame. 5-1/2, 1 and 1. 1m 24.46s. Rs. 18 (w), 11, 16 and 15 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 36, FP: 161, Q: 136, Trinella: 322, Exacta: 957. Favourite: I Can.

Owner: Ushkav Holding Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Anil Saraf. Trainer: C. Girinath.

2. PSYCHIC STRENGTH PLATE (Div. II): BENGHAZI (Angad) 1, Eco Friendly (P. Sai K) 2, Je Ne Sais Quoi (Arshad) 3 and Sekhmet (Arvind K) 4. 8, 1/2 and Lnk. 1m 36.91s. Rs. 34 (w), 13, 11 and 25 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 54, FP: 111, Q: 45, Trinella: 936, Exacta: 4,540. Favourite: Eco Friendly.

Owner: The estate of late Mr. Gnanadeva Rao. Trainer: V. Appachu.

3. PANCHGANI PLATE (Div. II): SUNSHINE COAST (Srinath) 1, Ochre (Abhishek Mhatre) 2, Dream Machine (Afsar Khan) 3 and Mystic Divine (Inayat) 4. 3/4, 1 and Hd. 1m 11.24s. Rs. 27 (w), 13, 18 and 13 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 34, FP: 94, Q: 88, Trinella: 378, Exacta: 1,272. Favourite: Mystic Divine.

Owner: Manjri Horse Breed`s Farm Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Pallon S Mistry. Trainer: M. Eshwer.

4. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY TROPHY: WIN MY LUV (G. Vivek) 1, Jewel Thief (M. Rajesh K) 2, Gold Kite (B. Dharshan) 3 and His Eminence (S. John) 4. 3-1/4, 1-3/4 and 9. 1m 36.08s. Rs. 17 (w), 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 32, FP: 33, Q: 24, Trinella: 213, Exacta: 234. Favourite: Win My Luv.

Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

5. ORIGINAL VEL RACING TROPHY: SHEEBA (Srinath) 1, Tom Cruiser (Arshad) 2, Gold Crest (Tousif) 3 and Kingofthejungle (Angad) 4. Hd, 4-1/2 and 2. 1m 11.03s. Rs. 22 (w), 13, 14 and 23 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 103, FP: 72, Q: 37, Trinella: 896, Exacta: 4,034. Favourite: Sheeba.

Owner: Mr. Anil Viswanatha Poduval. Trainer: Feroz Khan.

6. KARNATAKA RACE HORSE OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION MYSORE 1000 GUINEAS: TEHANI (Excellent Art - Unforgettable You) Akshay K 1, Fast Pace (Western Aristocrat - Striking) G. Vivek 2, Auspicious Queen (Gusto - Almandine) Suraj 3 and Aralina (Speaking Of Which - Analeah) Antony 4. Snk, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 34.82s. Rs. 20 (w), 10, 27 and 14 (p), SHP: 138, THP: 63, FP: 596, Q: 249, Trinella: 819, Exacta: 49,616 (carried over). Favourite: Tehani.

Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. PANCHGANI PLATE (Div. I): AQUILA D’ORO (Koshi K) 1, Natural One (G. Vivek) 2, Red Hills (J. Chinoy) 3 and Ankush (Angad) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 11.90s. Rs. 72 (w), 25, 11 and 19 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 44, FP: 344, Q: 207, Trinella: 1,396, Exacta: 22,256. Favourite: Natural One.

Owner: Mr. Gaurav Sethi. Trainer: Vishal Yadav.

8. PSYCHIC STRENGTH PLATE (Div. I): MYSTICAL MERKABAH (Kiran Rai) 1, Peluche (Arvind K) 2, Katana (Srinath) 3 and Queen Regnant (Darshan) 4. Shd, Lnk and 2-1/4. 1m 37.31s. Rs. 62 (w), 21, 18 and 31 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 47, FP: 325, Q: 170, Trinella: 4,471, Exacta: 16,042 (carried over). Favourite: Striking Memory.

Owners: M/s. V. Narayana Gowda, Reethan B.K. & Shiju Vazhapully Joseph. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

Jackpot: Rs. 6,495 (three tkts); Runner-up: 219 (38 tkts); Mini Jackpot: 12,981 (one tkts); Treble (i): 440 (carried over); (ii): 75 (16 tkts); (iii): 1,886 (carried over).

