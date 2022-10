Team Player bags the Hanamkonda Cup

Trainer K. Satheesh's Team Player (Afroz Khan up) won the Hanamkonda Cup, the main event of Monday's (Oct. 3) races. The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust.

Jockey P. Ajeeth Kumar rode three winners on the day.

1. LOYAL MANZAR PLATE (1,800m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): AMALFITANA (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Arrowtown (Santosh Raj) 2, Akash (Deepak Singh) 3 and New Hustle (B. Nikhil) 4. 3-1/2, 5-1/4 and 3-1/2. 1m 55. 55s. ₹35 (w), 12, 13 and 16 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 55, SHW: 16 and 22, FP: 116, Q: 51, Tanala: 474. Favourite: New Hustle.

Owners: Mr. Gaurav Sethi, Mr. Abhimanyu J. Thackersey & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. NIRMAL PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): JURAMENTO (Akshay Kumar) 1, Wandring Warrior (B. Nikhil) 2, Unmatched (Srinath) 3 and Exponent (Surya Prakash) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 27. 41s. ₹12 (w), 10, 21 and 18 (p). SHP: 57, THP: 38, SHW: 10 and 32, FP: 69, Q: 69, Tanala: 144. Favourite: Juramento.

Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Mr. M. Prashant Kumar, Mr. M. Pradeep Kumar, Mr. Syed Ainuddin Arif & Mr. Rafaat Hussain. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

3. NOBLE QUEST PLATE (DIV. I) (1,100m), Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): N R I SECRET (G. Naresh) 1, Wind Sprite (Akshay Kumar) 2, Avancia (Deepak Singh) 3 and Precious Gift (Santosh Raj) 4. 4-1/4, Hd and 2. 1m 7. 62s. ₹126 (w), 29, 16 and 10 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 58, SHW: 29 and 18, FP: 590, Q: 212, Tanala: 1,438. Favourite: Avancia.

Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

4. HANAMKONDA CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): TEAM PLAYER (Afroz Khan) 1, Pinatubo (D.S. Deora) 2, Queen Blossom (Md. Ismail) 3 and Explosive (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 2, Nose and 1/2. 1m 41. 31s. ₹109 (w), 25, 35 and 24 (p). SHP: 75, THP: 81, SHW: 27 and 60, FP: 1,567, Q: 695, Tanala: 12,696. Favourite: Miss Marvellous.

Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

5. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (DIV. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STARWALT (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Salisbury (B.R. Kumar) 2, Angel Tesoro (Abhay Singh) 3 and Ok Boss (Santosh Raj) 4. 3-3/4, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m 27. 44s. ₹37 (w), 18, 32 and 30 (p). SHP: 87, THP: 130, SHW: 28 and 38, FP: 368, Q: 170, Tanala: 2,558. Favourite: Archangels.

Owners: Mr. C.S. Kaushik & Mrs. Lingala Aarti Reddy. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

6. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DYANOOSH (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Flamingo Fame (Neeraj) 2, Crimson Rose (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Malibu (Srinath) 4. 1, Shd and 4-1/2. 1m 14. 61s. ₹66 (w), 17, 19 and 12 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 57, SHW: 28 and 18, FP: 325, Q: 243, Tanala: 1,632. Favourite: Crimson Rose.

Owners: Mr. Sardar Jivtesh Singh, Mr. Md. Sultan & Mr. M. Praveen Kumar. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

7. NOBLE QUEST PLATE (DIV. II) (1,000m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SOPRANOS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Above The Law (Md. Ismail) 2, Life's Living (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Alina (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Not run: Plethora and Toque Blanche. 1, 4 and 2-1/2. 1m 7. 30s. ₹32 (w), 13, 12 and 13 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 40, SHW: 16 and 16, FP: 70, Q: 42, Tanala: 214. Favourite: Sopranos.

Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Jackpot: 70%: 1,08,884 (5 tkts.), 30%: 16,665 (14 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) 8,196 (6 tkts.), (ii) 9,519 (12 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 2,028 (22 tkts.), (ii) 924 (77 tkts.).