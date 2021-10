Tarzan, Cupido and Candescent Star show out

Pune:

04 October 2021 18:18 IST

Tarzan, Cupido and Candescent Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 4) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Anointed (T.S. Jodha), Pleiades (P. Shinde) 41. Pair easy. Cupido (rb), Superleggera (rb) 36. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Espionage (rb) 42. Easy.

Advertising

Advertising

800m: Deep Thoughts (Zeeshan), Spirit Bay (rb) 51, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Rambler (Zeeshan) 52.5, 600/38. Worked well. Candescent Star (rb), Historic (rb) 52, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished five lengths ahead. Myrcella (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Twinkling Star (app) 51, 600/38.5. Moved well.

1000m: Lagertha (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Urged in the last part.

Gate practice — sand track: 1000m: Murwara Princess (Zameer), Istanbul (Rupesh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. They jumped out well and finished level freely. Baku (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Slightly urged. Tarzan (Kaviraj) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively.