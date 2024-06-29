GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tarzan and Giant King caught the eye

Published - June 29, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Tarzan and Giant King caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (June 29) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Ashwa Supremo (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy. Esconido (Mosin), Zarak (Nazil) 41. They ended level. We Still Believe (Nazil), Secret To Success (Mosin) 41. Both were easy.

800m: Running Star (Yash) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Dash (Yash) 55, 600/41. Easy. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Star Impact (Shelar), Sparky (Peter) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil), Divine Hope (Yash) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Quicker (Peter) 53, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Tarzan (rb) 50, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Zarkan (app), Yarmouth (app) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair level. Giant King (Peter), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead.

Noted on June 28

Sand track: 600m: Miss American Pie (Parmar) 40. Easy. Fighton (P. Dhebe) 39. Moved freely. Fortunate Son (rb) 40. Easy. Key Largo (Parmar), Pure (rb) 39. Former was superior. Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe) 42. Urged.

800m: Wild Child (Kishore) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh), Serengeti (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Both were level. Gypsy Soul (S. Kamble), Mother’s Grace (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42. They were easy.

1000m: Inverness (Santosh), Aperol (Shelar) 1-12, 600/43. Former better.

