Take It Easy and Flameoftheforest catch the eye

Take It Easy and Flameoftheforest caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

400m: 2/y/o California (Yash), Gallant Star (Kamble) 25. Pair level.

600m: Joplin (rb) 37. Moved well. Flying Dragon (Ayyar), Zafiro (Rupesh) 42. Pair easy. Ms Boss (Nicky Mackay) 42. Easy. Stombreaker (Yash) 41. Easy. Track Star (Peter) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Well Connected (Akshay) 56, 600/40. Easy. Knight Templar (Akshay) 57.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 53, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: 2/y/o Flameoftheforest (Yash), Auspicious (Kamble) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Tristar (S.J. Sunil), Susie Q (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Agrami (Merchant), Its A Deal (S. Sunil) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level. Polyneices (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Rumba (Parmar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Take It Easy (Kharadi) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil), Jack Flash (A.Prakash) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

Outer sand:

1200m: Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/o Zenith (D.A. Naik), Princess Avika (S.J. Sunil) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former was three lengths superior. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Majeez (Ayyar), Gloriana (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Peerless (Akshay) 1-6, 800/51, 600//39. Moved well. 2/y/o El Capitan (Shubham), Dancing Lances (A. Gaikwad) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level. 2/y/o Farahnaaz (Neeraj), Baku (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and ended level. 2/y/o Live By Night (Nicky Macky), Outstanding (V. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They jumped out well and finished level. 2/y/os Gusto/Carma (Vinod), Win Legend/Woodberg (Pradeep) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Mishka’s Pride (Zervan), Jager Bomb (Peter) and Gloriosus (Raghuveer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40.5. First and second named were level and finished six lengths ahead of last named. 2/y/os Magic In The Wind (D.A.Naik), Feel Lucky (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Mock race — Dec. 15:

Race track: 1200m: Hunt For Gold (Nathan Evans), Bateleur (Neeraj), Copper Queen (Roche) and Madeleine (Parmar) 1-10, 600/35. Won by: 2, 3, Dist. Hunt For Gold who was racing third till the bend came very well to win the race.

Second mock race: 1200m: Namaqua (D.A. Naik), Goshawk (Pranil) and Gallant Knight (A. Prakash) 1-16, 600/34. Won by: 1/2, 4.

