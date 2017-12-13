Take Five should make amends

The 3-y-o filly Take Five, who ran second in her last start, should make amends in the Murioi Plate, the feature event of Thursday’s (Dec. 14) evening races here.

Rails will be placed 6 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and 12 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. MACHIAVELLIANISM PLATE (2,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 5.00 p.m.: 1. Care Free (4) T.S. Jodha 60.5, 2. Dazzling Eyes (5) Trevor 59.5, 3. Lucky Luciano (3) Nirmal 59, 4. Silver Edge (1) S. Amit 55.5, and 5. Wizard Of Odds (2) Dashrath 49.

1. DAZZLING EYES, 2. CARE FREE

2. MURIOI PLATE (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.30: 1. Glorious Eyes (2) Srinath 59, 2. Zanara (1) Trevor 57.5, 3. Sussex Pride (3) T.S. Jodha 57, 4. Take Five (4) P.S. Chouhan 55 and 5. Eiger’s Tiger (5) J. Chinoy 52.5.

1. TAKE FIVE, 2. ZANARA

3. DHUN P KOTHAVALA TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 6.00: 1. Counsellor (8) David Probert 56, 2. Kotor (3) Trevor 56, 3. Pardon My Dust (6) T.S. Jodha 56, 4. Rincon (4) C.S. Jodha 56, 5. Arrecife (1) Bhawani 54.5, 6. Bewitched (7) A. Imran Khan 54.5, 7. Boadicea (9) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 8. Huzzah’s Grace (2) Dashrath 54.5 and 9. Lovely Kudi (5) D.A. Naik 54.5.

1. BOADICEA, 2. COUNSELLOR, 3. HUZZAH’S GRACE

4. BEAUTIFUL STRANGER PLATE DIV. II (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 6.30: 1. Whoopsidaisy (3) Prasad 59.5, 2. Starr Verdict (7) Neeraj 59, 3. Dance Of Fire (8) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Bee Quirky (1) Nazil 57, 5. Bohemian (2) Raghuveer 57, 6. Arc Of Passion (4) Merchant 52.5, 7. Reality (10) Bhawani 51, 8. Rising Concert (9) Kuldeep 50, 9. Horse Power (9) Sandeep 49 and 10. Tareef (6) S. Amit 49.

1. DANCE OF FIRE, 2. STARR VERDICT, 3. BOHEMIAN

5. BEAUTIFUL STRANGER PLATE DIV. I (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 7.00: 1. Blitzkrieg (6) Daman 61.5, 2. Point The Star (7) Raghuveer 61.5, 3. Top Wizard (1) T.S. Jodha 61.5, 4. Abraxas (2) Kuldeep 61, 5. Gnostic Eyes (5) Shahrukh 61, 6. Sarrazin (8) Merchant 61, 7. Adam’s Creation (11) A. Imran Khan 60, 8. Flower Dust (3) Zeeshan 60, 9. Deccan King (4) Ayyar 59.5, 10. Viking (9) Bhawani 59.5 and 11. Knight At Arms (10) S. Amit 58.5.

1. BLITZKRIEG, 2. SARRAZIN, 3. KNIGHT AT ARMS

6. ALDEBURGH PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7.30: 1. Speed Of Sound (11) Trevor 61, 2. Locarno (9) Zeeshan 58, 3. Ventura (10) D.A. Naik 57, 4. Backstreet Bay (8) A. Imran Khan 56.5, 5. Super Icon (2) Ajinkya 56, 6. Wind Craft (1) Bhawani 56, 7. Zabisco (3) Merchant 55, 8. Bidstone Hill (7) Baria 54, 9. Name Of The Game (4) Dashrath 54, 10. Speedo (12) S. Amit 53.5, 11. Make It Shine (5) Prasad 52 and 12. Spontaneous Eddie (6) Raghuveer 51.

1. LOCARNO, 2. SPEED OF SOUND, 3. BIDSTONE HILL

7. ABEETA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 8.00: 1. Benezeer (3) A. Imran Khan 61, 2. Jimbo (5) Nazil 60, 3. Domination (4) Mosin 57.5, 4. Indian Serenade (6) Dashrath 57.5, 5. Almost Magical (9) Bhawani 57, 6. Rosella (1) Merchant 55, 7. Glorious Land (8) Raghuveer 54.5, 8. Double Nine (7) P.S. Chouhan 54, 9. Furious N Fast (10) S. Amit 53 and 10. Crystal Ball (2) Nikhil 49.5.

1. DOUBLE NINE, 2. DOMINATION, 3. FURIOUS N FAST

8. RAPIDASH PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 8.30: 1. Pokerface (8) P.S. Chouhan 62, 2. Roosevelt (7) Sandesh 60, 3. Harmony Of The Sea (3) A. Imran Khan 58, 4. Irises (10) Daman 58, 5. Rotterdam (5) Trevor 58, 6. Moonshine (12) Srinath 57, 7. Kiss From A Rose (6) Ajinkya 54, 8. Vitesse (1) Ayyar 54, 9. Nightfall (11) Bhawani 53, 10. Bullion Express (9) Merchant 52.5, 11. Komodo Dragon (2) Nazil 51 and 12. Kalina (4) Zeeshan 50.

1. ROOSEVELT, 2. POKERFACE, 3. ROTTERDAM

Day’s Best: DOUBLE NINE

Double: LOCARNO — ROOSEVELT

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.