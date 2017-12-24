Take Five and Zanara show out

Take Five and Zanara showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec.24) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Hedwig (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Queen Credible (Ikram) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Macgvyer (rb), Fireball (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Diablo (Kharadi) 56.5, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: 2/y/o Antarctica (Khalander) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Augustus Caesars (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved freely. 2/y/o Colombianaprincess (Dashrath), Charging Tigress (Shubham) 1-10, 600/42. They ended level. 2/y/os Non Plus Ultra (Neeraj), Primum Non Nocere (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former superior. Lord Commander (Santosh), Sawgrass (S. Nayak) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Pacific Dunes (Santosh), Lucas (S. Nayak) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former finished strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Take Five (Suraj), Daughterofthesun (Yash) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1600m: Zanara (Pradeep) 1-48.5, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19.5, 1000/1-4.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand

800m: Reds Revenge (Trevor) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.