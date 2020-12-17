Taimur takes South India 2000 Guineas in a thriller

Honouring a winner: Jockey A. Sandesh, left, and trainer Karthik Ganapathy receiving the South India 2000 Guineas trophy from Madras Race Club chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah on Thursday.

CHENNAI:

17 December 2020 18:59 IST

Karthik Ganapathy-trained Taimur (A. Sandesh up) won the South India 2000 Guineas, the second Classic of the season here on Thursday (Dec. 17). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Cheittnad Charitable Trust.

Taimur was racing second last till the final bend when Sandesh, without using the whip, pushed his mount brilliantly in the straight. The gelding responded well to collar Vachan and Giant Star in a thrilling finish to register his maiden win.

1. NIJINSKY PLATE (1,000m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): ROYAL PEARL (Brisson) 1, Lady Solitaire (Nakhat Singh) 2, Sweet Fragrance (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Subjucate (Umesh) 4. 2-3/4, 4-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 2.04s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: B. Suresh..

2. CHESTER PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: MAJESTIC WIND (Umesh) 1, Farewell (Brisson) 2, Penang (Yash) 3 and Grand Royal (Zervan) 4. 1/2, nose and 2-1/4. 1m, 29.57s. Owner: M.A.M Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. ORIGINAL VEL B. SAMPATH KUMAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): TIFOSI (Akshay Kumar) 1, Senora Bianca (Yash) 2, Divina (P. Trevor) 3 and Supreme Excelsior (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1/2, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.55s. Owner: Mr. Angad Singh. Trainer B. Suresh.

4. SOUTH INDIA 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms): TAIMUR (Multidimensional-Tammy O) (A. Sandesh) 1, VACHAN (Whatsthescript-Maun Vrat) (P.S. Chouhan) 2, GIANT STAR (Excellent Art-Sweeping Star) (Yash) 3 and ASHWA BRAVO (Leitir Mor-Shadow Roll) (Suraj Narredu) 4. Lnk, shd and 3. 1m. 40.15s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

5. P.M. ANTONY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: NEVER AGAIN (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Oscars Thunder (P. Trevor) 2, Storm Flag (Yash) 3 and Rutbedaar (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 13.43s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. ONCE AGAIN PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: BETTY BOOP (Azfar Syeed) 1, Dream Run (Umesh) 2, Heart Of Gold (Shahar Babu) 3 and Velocity (Muzaffar) 4. 1, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 32.67s. Owner: Mr. S.A. Shehzad Abbas. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.