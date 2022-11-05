Races

Taimur shines

Taimur shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Spiritual Rock (V. Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: 2/y/os She’s A Teaser (S.J. Sunil), Believe (Shubham) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level.

1000m: 2/y/os Roderic O’ Connor/Star Of Venus (P. Vinod), Sorrento Secret (Mosin) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1200m: Taimur (Bhawani) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.


