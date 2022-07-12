TAI makes online representation to GoM

TAI has reiterated the fact that horse-racing should be considered as a sport of skill | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

An online representation was made by racehorse owner and senior Supreme Court advocate Aryama Sundaram and leading stud farm breeder Ameeta Mehra of Usha Stud, on behalf of the Turf Authorities of India (TAI), to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Horse Racing, who had invited stakeholder representations.

“We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to speak, and hope that the age-long prestigious sport of horse-racing and breeding will be given its due status as a sport of skill,” stated TAI.

Team GST was represented by Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Harimohan Naidu, Ramesh Rangarajan and Ameeta Mehra.