Tabriz and Come Back Please impress

July 08, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PUNE:

Tabriz and Come Back Please impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Floyd (rb), Cascade (rb) 42. Both were level.

800m: Arc De Triomphe (Malam), Dyf (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. They were well in hand and finished level. Malakhi (H.M. Akshay) 57, 600/42. Easy. Lady Di (N. Nadeem), Almas (Ranjane) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Great Guns (Ranjane), Midsummer Star (S.A. Amit) 54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Silent Knight (H.M. Akshay) 57, 600/42. Easy. Kinzhal (Ranjane), Flying Scotsman (Zameer) 54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Come Back Please (Prasad) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Collateral (S.A. Amit), Brahmos (Ranjane) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Tabriz (Prasad) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Aloysia (Zameer), Harriet (S.A. Amit) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Own Voice (N. Nadeem), Superlative (Ranjane) 55, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior.

1200m: Kubric (rb) 1-26, 600/42. Moved freely.