Synthesis, Mighty Swallow, A Star Is Born, Irish Rocket, Etosha and Wild Emperor shIne

July 04, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Synthesis, Mighty Swallow, A Star Is Born, Irish Rocket, Etosha and Wild Emperor shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 4).

Outer sand:

600m: Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 42.5. Impressed. Queenstown (Likith) 45. Moved well. Chisox (rb) 45. Easy. Excellent Ray (Arul) 45.5. Moved freely. I Want It All (rb), Felix (rb) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rubirosa (Inayat) 45.5. In fine trim. Augusto (rb) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-16, 600/41. Note. Mighty Swallow (P. Trevor), Ardakan (Arvind) 1-10, 600/41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Superhero (rb), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Musterion (rb) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Classic Charm (Vishal) 1-14, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Galactical (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Rochelle (Inayat) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Savvy Chic (Hasib) 1-14, 600/42.5. Retains form. Accumulate (P. Trevor) 1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Knight In Hooves (Yash) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Etosha (Zervan) 1-13, 600/41. Maintains form. Star Admiral (Vishal) 1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Cristaldo (G. Vivek) 1-15, 600/46. Easy. Momentous (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Kiran N) 1-14, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Vicaldo (Mudassar) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Star Concept (Suraj) 1-16, 600/42. Impressed. Miss Little Angel (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Pleased. Asagiri (Shinde), Sheer Bliss (Kiran N) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Rasputin (Antony) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Karanveer (Vishal), Das (P. Surya) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Royal Mysore (S. Shareef) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Jamari (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Crown Consort (Yash), Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/41. Moved attractively. Devils Magic (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy. A Star In Born (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A fine display. Lazaruz (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: King’s Ransom (P. Trevor) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Easy. Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine nick. Emma (Salman K) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan), Swift (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. They are in fine condition. Double Scotch (Shreyas), White Roses (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former moved impressively.

1600m: Synthesis (Suraj) 1-55, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A pleasing display. Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Aricena (S. John), Angeles (Antony) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished distance ahead. Sacred Creator (rb), Inner City (Rajesh K) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Snowflake (Shinde), Appsara (Kiran N) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level. Grey Beauty (Hindu S), Gold Fame (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Decacorn (Dhebe), Serrano (N.S. Parmar) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Anne Boleyn (T.S. Jodha) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Fair Counsel (Salman K), Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep), Blues Ballad (P. Surya) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40.5. They took a good jump, first named impressed. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet), Divine Blessings (Inayat), One So Wonderful (Arul) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. First two named were the pick. Phoebe (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Pride’s Prince (Vishal), Chiraag (T.S. Jodha) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Moonshot (Dhebe), Miss American Pie (N.S. Parmar) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out smartly. Tiger Shark (Likith), Trident Star (Zervan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

