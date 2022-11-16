Synthesis, Knight In Hooves, Priceless Gold and Touch Of Grey shine 

November 16, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Synthesis, Knight In Hooves, Priceless Gold and Touch Of Grey shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 16).

Inner sand:

600m: Caesars Palace (rb), John Connor (rb) 39. They moved attractively.

1000m: Polished Girl (Suraj), Ashwa Yudhvir (M. Naveen) 1-9, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Smile Of Beauty (Rayan), Seeking The Stars (Tousif K) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Multidimensional - Skylight Express) (Shinde), Love (M. Naveen) 43.5. They finished level.

1000m: Star Concept (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-14, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Peyo (Manjunath), Star Glory (rb) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Caracas (Qureshi) 1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Synthesis (Suraj), Bold Act (Shinde) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Adarsh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former pleased. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran), Sir Tyrrell (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Knight In Hooves (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. They moved fluently. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Impressed. Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Star Citizen (Indrajeet) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Easy. Emma (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.